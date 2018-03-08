WGEM in Quincy has an immediate opening for someone with broadcast production experience.

WGEM is looking for a Newscast Technical Director. You will be responsible for the coordination and production of compelling live television newscasts and local programs.

WGEM-TV uses the latest in television broadcast equipment. The successful candidate will have experience with live directing, excellent computer skills, people skills and leadership qualities in a studio and control room environment.

Experience with HD production, Ross Vision and Xpression products is a plus.

A two-year or four-year degree is preferred, along with video production courses.

Become a part of Quincy Media. We are a family owned company operating 18 television stations doing news, two newspapers and two radio stations. There are internal opportunities for professional growth within our own company. Quincy is always hiring.

If you think you’re qualified and want to join our team, send a resume and cover letter to:

Jim Lawrence

Director of Operations & Engineering

WGEM-TV

513 Hampshire

Quincy, Illinois 62301

jlawrence@wgem.com

EOE