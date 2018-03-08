Two Quincy residents arrested for meth

Two Quincy residents were arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation on the south side of Quincy, according to state police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier of the West Central Illinois Task Force stated John B. Bevis, 56 of 1009 Jersey and Leonna M. Cheney, 39 of 628 Oak were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He stated Bevis was also arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

A drug investigation resulted in a search warrant being issued for 1009 Jersey which led to the seizure of methamphetamine and cannabis, according to Frazier.

Bevis and Cheney were held in the Adams County Jail, according to Frazier.

Frazier stated the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Adams County Sheriffs Office and the Quincy Police Department conducted the investigation.