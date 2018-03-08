Two Quincy residents arrested for meth - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two Quincy residents arrested for meth

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
John Bevis and Leonna Cheney John Bevis and Leonna Cheney
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two Quincy residents were arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation on the south side of Quincy, according to state police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier of the West Central Illinois Task Force stated John B. Bevis, 56 of 1009 Jersey and Leonna M. Cheney, 39 of 628 Oak were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He stated Bevis was also arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

A drug investigation resulted in a search warrant being issued for 1009 Jersey which led to the seizure of methamphetamine and cannabis, according to Frazier.

Bevis and Cheney were held in the Adams County Jail, according to Frazier. 

Frazier stated the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Adams County Sheriffs Office and the Quincy Police Department conducted the investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.