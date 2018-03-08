Quincy crash sends woman to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy crash sends woman to hospital

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
The crash happened at 11th and State. The crash happened at 11th and State.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A two-vehicle accident in Quincy Thursday morning sent one woman to the hospital, according to crews on scene.

The crash occurred at 11th and State involving a car and a van. It happened just after 10 a.m.

The driver of the car was transported to Blessing Hospital. The extent of her injuries were not released. 

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. 

