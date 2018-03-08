Boat of missing fishermen found, fishermen still missing

Authorities have found the boat two fisherman were on when they went missing on the Mississippi River Tuesday night.

Pike County Deputy Sheriff Chad Perkins said underwater divers found Earl Fogle's boat submerged in the river near the DuPont boat launch near Ashburn, Missouri, but there was no sign of the missing boaters.

Both Earl Fogle, 53 of Saverton, Missouri and David Hultz of Quincy have been missing since Tuesday night.

Perkins said the boat hasn't been raised out of the water yet, but the dive team was able to confirm that it was Fogle's boat.

Perkins said several boats from both Missouri and Illinois were on the water along with helicopters have been taking part in the search efforts.