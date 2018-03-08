Boat of missing fishermen found, fishermen still missing - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boat of missing fishermen found, fishermen still missing

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Davd Hultz Davd Hultz
Earl Fogle Earl Fogle
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Authorities have found the boat two fisherman were on when they went missing on the Mississippi River Tuesday night.

Pike County Deputy Sheriff Chad Perkins said underwater divers found Earl Fogle's boat submerged in the river near the DuPont boat launch near Ashburn, Missouri, but there was no sign of the missing boaters.

Both Earl Fogle, 53 of Saverton, Missouri and David Hultz of Quincy have been missing since Tuesday night.

Perkins said the boat hasn't been raised out of the water yet, but the dive team was able to confirm that it was Fogle's boat.

Perkins said several boats from both Missouri and Illinois were on the water along with helicopters have been taking part in the search efforts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.