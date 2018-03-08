Quincy parents, if next year is your child's first year in school, heads up.

Quincy Public Schools is hosting their Kindergarten Round-Up for each of their new K - 5 communities. It will provide an opportunity for future students and their families to meet the teachers, ask questions and ride a school bus.

"We want to be able to have the families connect with the people that are involved at the new K-5 learning communities," said Carol Frericks the QPS Director of Students. " All of that is very new, so we want to provide an opportunity early during Kindergarten Round-Up."

The Kindergarten Round-Up is Friday, April 13 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Round-Up locations: