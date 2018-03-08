Be prepared for when severe weather strikes

A two-vehicle accident in Quincy Thursday morning sent one woman to the hospital, according to crews on scene.More >>
Blessing Hospital wants to build a $40 million building on Quincy's east side.More >>
Building a new home can be expensive and financing it can also be difficult.More >>
There's a new push to expand Hannibal's airport in an effort to increase the number of travelers that use it.More >>
The Bill Klingner Trail in Quincy currently runs from 5th street to 18th street but a donation Wednesday could help in the plans to expand the trail.More >>
No other informed is being released, including whether a suspect is in custody.More >>
The search is set to resume Thursday morning for two Tri-State men who went missing in the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.More >>
U.S. Steel Corp. says it will restart one of two blast furnaces along with steel-making facilities in Illinois after President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.More >>
Anita Woodburn, the owner of the dilapidated building in Edina, Missouri, that collapsed on Monday has been arrested, police said.More >>
