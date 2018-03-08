Be prepared for when severe weather strikes

Severe weather season is right around the corner and emergency management officials want to make sure you're ready for it. That's why this week is dedicated to Severe Weather Preparedness in Illinois and Missouri.

It's important to know what you are going to do when severe weather strikes no matter where you are. Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said you should come up with your disaster plans now. Identify where you will be taking shelter in your home, how you will seek shelter if you're not home and where you should meet your family after the storm. He said you should also put together a disaster supply kit.

"Be prepared for 3 to 5 days," said Simon. "They should have enough food and water. A battery operated radio, so they can keep up-to-date with what information is being pushed by officials and what they need to do. The weather alert radios are probably the most important thing is it pertains to severe weather that people need to have in their home."

Simon said if you are driving, try to drive away from the storm and seek shelter.

"If they're stuck out in the middle of nowhere and they're not able to get away from it, stop the vehicle, put it in park, make sure your seatbelt is fastened, and try to lower yourself below the glass, below the window of the vehicle and try to wait it out, " said Simon.

A storm spotter's training class, led by the St. Louis National Weather Service, will be held on Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at John Wood Community College. The class is free and open to the public