Biggest fundraiser for QPS music department returns

The sounds of jazz return to Quincy High School this weekend.

More than 30 groups including jazz bands and show choirs from across the region will compete in the 26th annual QHS Showcase of Excellence.

The QHS Band Director says the competition is important for the school system and all the proceeds support the K-12 music programs

"The money that we raise goes towards instrument repair and new music," said Band Director Matt Gabriel. "Funding just the needs that we need from general music and through orchestra and the band."

The showcase is on Saturday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m at QHS. Tickets for adults are $12 and $8 for students.