Marion County bridge to be replaced

The bridge on Route K that is set to be replaced.

Crews will replace a Marion County bridge soon.

MoDOT said the Route K bridge northwest of Monroe City is one lane but Jerad Noland, an engineer with MoDOT, said a two lane bridge will take its place and it'll be wider to help with traffic flow.

"It's a safe bridge to cross at this time but wanted to make sure with the one lane yield condition, we wanted to alleviate that and allow for two lanes of traffic to make it a safe travel way." he said.

The work begins this summer. It will cost just under half a million dollars and while work is underway, that stretch of road will shut down for just under three months.