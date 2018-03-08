Then and Now: Clark County's state tournament teams strikingly similar

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) -- Her last name has changed and her husband is now head coach.



But Cari Weaver's memory hasn't slipped 23 years after being a member of the Clark County girls basketball program's one and only previous state tournament appearance.



"I think it's because we had so many girls that could score. And we had Whitney Morris in the middle," Weaver, formerly Cari Yates, said.



"(Head coach) Kelly Campbell's best thing she said was: relax, have fun, and smile. Those were her three words of advice. That's what we did."



There are more family ties that connect Clark County's past with its present: a mother, an aunt, and a cousin all watching from afar.



Former players getting a chance to cheer on loved ones.



"They can give us advice," current senior Abby Brown said.



"Carrie Hamner talked to us (Tuesday) to really make sure we enjoy it because she wishes she would ave enjoyed it more. It's great to have their advice."



Weaver is telling the Lady Indians to soak up the moment.



"That these girls get to go (to state), and have that experience, is just unfathomable."



The 1995 Lady Indians returned to Kahoka with a third place finish. Nearly a quarter century later Clark County is heading back to the state tournament and the similarities between the past and the present are striking.



At the forefront is senior leadership.



The 1995 group had six seniors and this year's squad has five.



"I just think we're all really determined and we all want to win," senior Carissa Bevans said. "When you have that, you have a great team."



According to senior Linzi Sedore, "It's been really fun. We all worked as a team every time we play together. We always dreamed about and now we get to go make it happen."



Head coach John Weaver says it's been a complete team effort.



"Our community support was awesome then and it's awesome now. The whole town is behind us," he said.



"I'm not sure how many people really believed that we could get (to state). We did."



There is one way the 2018 team wants to separate itself from the previous Final Four bunch, and that's coming home with the program's first state championship.



"We believe we can win," Weaver said.



?"You have to have that on your team if you're going to go far."