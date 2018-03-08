QPS waiting to find out new state funding amount

QPS has yet to find out from the state how much additional funding it's going to receive.

Quincy Public Schools has its sights set on Springfield, as lawmakers make some final adjustments to important funding for districts across Illinois.

The funding formula was passed last summer, but school districts including QPS are still waiting to see the money. The most recent estimate of new state funding for QPS is around $415,000.

Ryan Whicker is the Chief of Business Operations for the district, and he says the situation in the capital is fluid right now.

He said lawmakers are still putting amendments on the formula to make sure it provides adequate funding.

He added that while the district does expect to see an increase in the amount of state funding they receive, the state has been slow to reveal just how much that is.

"We keep getting told dates, that we'll know in January, we'll know in February, and now it's been pushed back that we should know in April what our distribution will be." Whicker said.

Whicker also said that the district has been told by the governor to expect the funding by June 30th.