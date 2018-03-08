Thomas A. Oakley recognized for helping community

A longtime supporter of the United Way of Adams County was recognized Thursday night for his giving spirit.

Thomas A. Oakley was given the 2017 Community Champion Award at Thursday night's annual meeting.

Oakley has been involved with the United Way for more than 50 years, and his grandson Ben Van Ness accepted the award on his behalf.

He said his grandfather loves being able to show support for the community he lives in.

"The way he personifies the United Way, not just as an individual but the company that he led for so many years has become a very contagious thing for all of us." Van Ness said.

The United Way campaign raised more than $955,000 in 2017.