Event raises awareness for women with cancer

An event raising awareness for women with cancer took place in the Gem City Thursday night.

"And Still I Rise", took place at the Quality Inn & Suites in Quincy.

The event raised money for the Quincy Medical Group Healthcare Foundation. Participants got to enjoy a silent auction, vendor fair, as well as a fashion show.

Organizer Niki St. Hill said it commemorates cancer patients, and the emotional battles they face.

"There's such a bond between women cancer survivors, and women who are going through cancer." St. Hill said. "I didn't realize that. There's just this bond that really connects people."

St. Hill added that the goal is to have the event next year as well.