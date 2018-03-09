Elder arrested for stealing from burned-down church

The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.More >>
Two Quincy residents were arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation on the south side of Quincy.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Two Keokuk, Iowa, residents were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
