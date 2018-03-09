Elder arrested for stealing from burned-down church

A Hannibal man was arrested in connection with a theft of over $300,000 from the parishioners of the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.

Ralls County Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie confirmed that Donald R. White, 68 of Hannibal was charged with two federal counts of wire fraud. White was transported to St. Louis by the FBI for incarceration.

Dinwiddie said White was an elder and longtime treasurer of the church. He was suspected by other parishioners of being involved with a large scale theft of church funds prior to a fire on December 20, 2016, that destroyed the church.

An extensive investigation was initiated following the fire that resulted in White's arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Internal Revenue Service, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

Related: Antioch Church continues rebuilding process