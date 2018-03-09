Overnight home invasion in Lee Co, suspect at large

The Lee County's Sheriff's office was searching for a suspect Friday who was involved in an overnight home invasion.

The sheriff's office said they were summoned to a residence at approximately 1:42 Friday morning in the 1400 block of 210 Avenue in St. Paul, Iowa, following a home invasion.

The sheriff's office said a man woke up the residents brandishing a knife and demanding money.

According to the homeowner, he was able to defend himself and his wife and disarm the intruder.

The sheriff's office stated the suspect fled into an awaiting vehicle. Witnesses reported the vehicle could possibly be a single cab pickup with a decal in the rear window.

The sheriff's office was asking for the public to be on the lookout for the subject who could have facial injuries from the struggle with the homeowner.

The intruder was described as being 5'10' to 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie.

Citizens were encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers if they have any information.

Lee County Sheriff's Office number is 319-372-1152 and the Crimestoppers number is 1-800-382-8900.