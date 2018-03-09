Students learn valuable life skills at Junior Achievement event

More than 300 high school juniors across Adams County got a taste of what life could be like when they're 25.

Junior Achievement's "Let's Get Real" event was held at John Wood Community College today. Students dealt with real-life situations like from choosing their careers, learning about the cost of housing, and the importance of saving. The event chair, Taylor Rakers, said the event helps students see how decisions they make will impact the rest of their lives.

"Before they choose that major or minor it gives them the opportunity to say, 'wow this isn't the kind of life style that I would want for me and my family, so if i have a secondary option I may want to pursue that,' " said Rakers.

Rakers also advises that parents should be apart of their child's decision making.

"Those student loan payments don't go away for 10, 15, 20 year," said Rakers. "That's almost a fourth of the rest of their lives that they are carrying this debt around with. So, we just want to help them make the most informed decisions that they can and now is the time to talk child about their decisions in the future that they are going to pick. "

Rakers said he plans to hold this event every year.