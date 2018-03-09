Emergency managers urge having weather radios during severe weather

Adams County Emergency Management Agency said you should know what you will do during severe weather before it strikes.

Friday marked the end of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Adams County Emergency Manager, John Simon, said it's important to have a weather radio in your home to alert you when severe weather is your area, but these can alert you about more than just tornadoes.

"It can be flash flooding from large amounts of rain in a short amount of time," said Simon. "It could be high wind events that we've saw here in 2011 and 2015 across Adams County. So, it's not always just those tornadoes that people need to be prepared for. Severe weather can strike at any month of the year, we just typically see it more common in the spring time."

According to Simon, if severe weather strikes at night the weather radio maybe your only warning system to wake you up, which could be the difference between life or death.

