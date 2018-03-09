Guilty verdict in Monroe Co. murder case

A Callaway County jury found the man accused of killing a Madison, Missouri, man in 2014, guilty of murder, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Kendrick stated Jason L. Lage was found guilty of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action in the 2014 shooting of Zachary Dawson.

Kendrick stated a jury of ten women and two men found Lage guilty. Kendrick stated the jury deliberated for more than eight hours before reaching a verdict.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.

“I’m pleased with the outcome of this trial," stated Kendrick. "Zach Dawson’s family has waited a long time for justice in this case. We are thankful to the jury for their service in this case. I would like to thank Attorney General Josh Hawley for the assistance of his staff. Hundreds of hours of work go into a trial of this magnitude and his staff was very professional in all of the assistance.”