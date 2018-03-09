One missing boater's body found, search continues for the other - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

One missing boater's body found, search continues for the other

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
Crews search for the two missing boaters. Crews search for the two missing boaters.
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of David Hultz, of Quincy, one of two fishermen who went missing Tuesday on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.

Trooper Dallas Thompson said Hultz's body was found around 2 p.m. Friday, around 400 yards from the spot where divers recovered the boat he was on.

Divers pulled the boat out of the water around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Thompson said the boat was several hundred yards away from the DuPont Boat Launch, which is near Ashburn, Missouri.

Thompson said crews would continue to search for Earl Fogle, the fisherman who was with Hultz when they went missing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.