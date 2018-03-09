One missing boater's body found, search continues for the other

Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of David Hultz, of Quincy, one of two fishermen who went missing Tuesday on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.

Trooper Dallas Thompson said Hultz's body was found around 2 p.m. Friday, around 400 yards from the spot where divers recovered the boat he was on.

Divers pulled the boat out of the water around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Thompson said the boat was several hundred yards away from the DuPont Boat Launch, which is near Ashburn, Missouri.

Thompson said crews would continue to search for Earl Fogle, the fisherman who was with Hultz when they went missing.