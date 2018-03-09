Early voter turnout smaller for Illinois primaries

With the Illinois primaries less than two weeks away, the Adams County Clerk's Office said on Friday that so far it hasn't seen a big rush for early voting.

Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said the county has had around 350 voters since early voting opened up, but since it's not a presidential election, and it's just a primary, they crowd has been smaller.

He also added that if you are interested in voting, but haven't registered yet, you can still do so.

"Up until the 19th, you'd just come in here, sign, get registered, and vote at the same time." Venvertloh said. "On the 20th you would not go to your polling place, you'd come down to the office and register at the same time."

Venvertloh also said that the county is still in need of election judges, and those interested in serving as them can visit his office for more information.