Time to change the smoke detector batteries

It's important to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

As you get ready to change your clocks this weekend, The Quincy Fire Department says there's something else you should be doing to help keep your family safe.

Lieutenant Jerry Mast said on Friday that Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Mast said having a working smoke detector can be the difference in life or death if there's a fire in your house.

"Your chance of surviving a house fire with a working smoke detector goes up 66%." Mast said. "So that early warning, and allowing you to realize that there is a problem, before it becomes a big problem, and get out of the house, and call 911, you know it's vital to saving lives."

Lieutenant Mast added that it's also important to replace your smoke detectors every 10 years, and carbon monoxide detectors every 7 years.