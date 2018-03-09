John Wood hosts workshop for companies

John Wood Community College and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center teamed up to host a workshop for local companies on Friday.

The Workforce Development Center in Quincy was the site of the "Lean Warehousing 101 Workshop."

Representatives from companies who attended learned how to cut down on waste and improve efficiency in warehouses with what are called "lean management principles."

Strategies that they would have to eliminate or remove those wastes, and we also want them to see that they have the ability to make change without having to go through a lot of hoops and hurdles to get it done," Technical Specialist Rick Winkler said. "It can make some of the just do it changes pretty quickly and see some positive improvements in a pretty fast manner."

Winkler added that hands on training during the event is a better way to train participants.

