March Madness for the Advocacy Network for Children

Organizers hope to raise about $28,000 from this year's event.

Services provided by the Advocacy Network are free.

The fundraising event was held at The Ambiance in Quincy.

It's March Madness at the Advocacy Network For Children's annual fundraising event.

Friday night's event featured games, a silent and live auction and dinner.

Organizers say the money raised helps pay for the organization's operations. It also helps leverage federal funds to serve abused and neglected children in nine counties in West-Central Illinois.

"We actually have a game that's called rubber ducks and we have 500 ducks and those ducks represent the children that we represent from Advocacy Network per year," said Jessica Landwehr, chairman of the fund-raising committee.

