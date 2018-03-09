March Madness for the Advocacy Network for Children - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

March Madness for the Advocacy Network for Children

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
It's March Madness at the Advocacy Network For Children's annual fundraising event. It's March Madness at the Advocacy Network For Children's annual fundraising event.
The fundraising event was held at The Ambiance in Quincy. The fundraising event was held at The Ambiance in Quincy.
Friday night's event featured games. Friday night's event featured games.
Services provided by the Advocacy Network are free. Services provided by the Advocacy Network are free.
Organizers hope to raise about $28,000 from this year's event. Organizers hope to raise about $28,000 from this year's event.

It's March Madness at the Advocacy Network For Children's annual fundraising event. 

Friday night's event featured games, a silent and live auction and dinner.

Organizers say the money raised helps pay for the organization's operations. It also helps leverage federal funds to serve abused and neglected children in nine counties in West-Central Illinois. 

"We actually have a game that's called rubber ducks and we have 500 ducks and those ducks represent the children that we represent from Advocacy Network per year," said Jessica Landwehr, chairman of the fund-raising committee.

Services provided by the Advocacy Network are free.

Organizers hope to raise about $28,000 from this year's event. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.