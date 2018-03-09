Illinois lawmakers looking to address teacher shortage

The teacher shortage in Illinois has been discussed by lawmakers.

Finding teachers for your child's classroom in West Central Illinois is proving to be very difficult for some school districts.

Regional Superintendent of Schools Jill Reis said on Friday that a significant number of the 20 school districts her office works with started the school year with open positions.

Reis said as a result, lawmakers in Springfield have been looking at ways to address the teacher shortage.

Some ideas include refunding the fees associated with teaching applications, as well as letting teachers aides renew their licenses for free.

Reis said that while these ideas are helpful, more will be needed to fully fix the issue at hand.

"It's a complicated issue, and very complex so it's not going to be one single fix that addresses the problem." Reis said.

Reis also said that she thinks to reverse the teacher shortage, it will take a minimum of five years.