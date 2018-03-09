Spring gas prices affect tourism in America's Hometown

Higher gas prices are somewhat of an advantage for America's Hometown.

McKenzie Disselhorst with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce talks with WGEM's Kaylee Pfeiferling.

Gas prices are going up, just in time for spring break.

Despite what you may think, McKenzie Disselhorst with the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce says higher gas prices are somewhat of an advantage for America's Hometown.

"I know regional destinations actually see an increase in tourism when gas prices get higher because people aren't taking those 13 hour road trips like they used to," said Disselhorst.

Chris Borey and family are a testament to that. They toured the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum on Friday as part of their spring break trip to Hannibal from Des Moines.



"We had lunch at just one of the diners here and just kind of walked Main Street for a little while," said Borey.

Borey says his family always passes Hannibal on their way to St. Louis, but had never stopped before Friday.

"Next time we were coming through we said we are going to make sure we plan a day or two to also hit Hannibal, so that's why we are here," said Borey.

AAA says spring gas prices are expected to be 17 percent higher than last year.

Even though this vacation was a drive for the Borey family, they say it's more about spending time with family than worrying about rising gas prices.

"I don't think it's gone up enough for us to think too much about it," said Borey. "That could change in the future if it gets too high."

AAA says gas prices typically spike every spring due to increased demand.

