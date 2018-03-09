Quincy High volleyball trio moving forward with careers

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Three Quincy High School volleyball players teamed up one last time on Friday afternoon.



Ali Spohr, Kayla Mast, and Nicole Stock made their college intentions known.



The teachers cafeteria was full of onlookers as the Blue Devil trio signed their national letters of intent.



Mast is taking her talents in spikes to Elmhurst College in Chicago to fulfill a life-long goal.



"It's always been a dream of mine," Mast said.



"I'm always pushing myself to be better and keep pushing on in my career. It's truly a blessing to be able to say I can do this. Elmhurst was just the perfect fit for me. It was in a big city I wanted, great academics, (and) a great team, everything just fit perfectly."



Mast's Blue Devil teammates are heading to the Show Me State.



Stock is following her sister Anna's footsteps at Culver-Stockton while Spohr is heading further south to St. Louis by choosing Webster University.



"It's nice and close to home," Spohr said.



"I played club volleyball in St. Louis, so I'm really familiar with the area, (and) I met the coach and I absolutely loved her. I love to compete and I've always loved to compete, and I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a player, and as a student."



According to Stock, "I think it's really exciting opening up a new door in my life. I'm doing something that I really enjoy doing. It's definitely a big time commitment and a lot to juggle, and playing at a higher level will be different, but it's going to be really fun."



All three plan to focus on improving their individual skills prior to the start of their freshman seasons.