Police investigating rollover crash in Scott County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Thursday.

Illinois State Police said it happened at Winchester-Woodson Road at Blackburn Road in Scott County, Illinois.

In a crash report, police said the driver, 34-year old Kurt Graham drove off the road and the truck overturned multiple times.

Police said Graham and 31-year-old passenger Amanda Reardon were taken to Passavant Hospital in a private vehicle.

The crash report said both were not wearing their seatbelts.

Police are still investigating and Scott County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.