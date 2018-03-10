Police investigating rollover crash in Scott County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police investigating rollover crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Thursday. 

Illinois State Police said it happened at Winchester-Woodson Road at Blackburn Road in Scott County, Illinois. 

In a crash report, police said the driver, 34-year old Kurt Graham drove off the road and the truck overturned multiple times. 

Police said Graham and 31-year-old passenger Amanda Reardon were taken to Passavant Hospital in a private vehicle. 

The crash report said both were not wearing their seatbelts. 

Police are still investigating and Scott County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene. 

