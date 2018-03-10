Driver injured in county road crash

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Adams County Saturday morning.

Adams County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at N 2800th, a tenth of a mile east of E 1850th in rural Loraine, Illinois.

Deputies said Tanya Steele-Bennett was driving over a hill and saw another vehicle and slammed on the brakes.

Steele-Bennett collided with the vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

Deputies said Steele-Bennett had minor injuries and was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.

The two juveniles in Steele-Bennett's car refused treatment and left with a family member.

The driver of the other vehicle had no injuries.

Steele-Bennett was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Loraine Fire, Mendon Fire, and Adams County Ambulance assisted at the scene.