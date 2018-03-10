War memorial in Hannibal to be restored

The war memorial in Hannibal's central park that will be restored.

A World War Memorial in Hannibal is going to get restored. A local organization stepped up and donated the remaining dollars to get the project going.

More than 5,000 names are listed on this memorial in Central Park in Hannibal and every single one is important to veterans like Shon Thompson.

"It's kinda overwhelming because I go back three generations," said Thompson. "I have three generations of veterans in my family. To be thanked after the fact is unbelievable."

That's why the Hannibal Parks department is raising money to restore the memorial to its original condition. Saturday, the American Legion Riders donated $1,000 dollars to the effort.

"The names have faded overtime," stated Hannibal Parks and Recreation director Andy Dorian. "With age the plaques have faded. So what we want to do is completely restore it to its original look."

That donation from the Legion Riders put the parks department over their goal for this project meaning they can start the restoration process soon.

"We're really excited," said Dorian. " We'll be going out for bid on this project next week."

Thompson said those soldiers gave their lives to protect the country and these names need to remembered and not forgotten.

"Never forget freedom is not free, all gave some, some gave all. That's kind of our motto so anything we can do to preserves those people and preserve those lives." said Thompson.

The parks department hopes to complete the project by the end of the summer and the extra money will go towards a different memorial project in the city.