QHS Showcase of Excellence raises money for school programs

Schools from across the state of Illinois and Missouri showed off their musical talent at Quincy High's 26th annual showcase of excellence Saturday.

Different jazz bands and show choirs also took part.

Kathi Dooley, director of music education at Quincy Public Schools, said this is the biggest fundraiser for QPS's performing arts program.

"It's really been critical to have that funding because a lot of places, there's budget cuts and a lot of times the arts are the first things to be cut." she said.

Natalia Fasano, a senior who performed, said the day shows how important music is.

"I couldn't imagine a fourth or fifth grader not being able to experience this while I do," said Fasano. "So, it's important that showcase of excellence keeps going."

Organizers said more than 500 volunteers make the whole day possible and performances continue through the night.