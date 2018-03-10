Hannibal resident writes book about city history

A Hannibal resident took a closer look into the city's history and focused on a group of people in a book that he wrote.

Gary Elliot released "They Came and Went."

The book is about the early Jewish community in Hannibal during the mid 1800s.

He profiled all 84 individuals buried at a local cemetery in the city and he said he developed a greater appreciation for America's Hometown.

"It's not just about the Jewish people, it's about the Jewish people in Hannibal," Elliot said. "You could take the religion out of it and there's still people who lived here at one time between Broadway and 2nd on Main St. They own three-fourths of the businesses there."

This is his second book.

Elliot has lived in Hannibal since 2010.