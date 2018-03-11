Junior Achievement Trivia Night Fundraiser

Teams got together to support Junior Achievement.

Teams handing in the answers to the trivia questions.

Hundreds attended Junior Achievement's Trivia night at Quincy University Saturday.

There are JA programs in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois.

It teaches students about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work-place readiness.

More than 10,000 area students were in the program during the 2016-2017 school year.

"It costs $25 per child, and we don't ask the schools to pay anything for that, so this is where that money's gonna go to support that," Board Member Lisa Hoffman said.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter was the emcee.

It's the program's biggest fundraiser of the year.