Late-season snow blankets the Tri-States

Tri-State residents woke up to a late-season snowfall Sunday morning.

Snow accumulated on grassy areas, landscaping and parked cars. The recent warm temperatures reduced the amount of accumulation on roads, but crews said slush could be an issue.

"If there is slush on the road, it can be difficult to judge and navigate, so we encourage all drivers to slow down in this condition," said Missouri Department of Transportation Maintenance and Traffic Engineer Jennifer Hinson.

Hinson said crews would be in out in some areas of Northeast Missouri, where the heaviest snowfall was expected, to monitor road conditions.

The WGEM StormTrak Weather Team said the snow continued until midday on Sunday, then pushed off to the south of the Tri-States. Temperatures warmed up to the upper 30s near 40, which helped the snow melt.

Snow accumulations range from a light dusting up to three inches across the Tri-States.