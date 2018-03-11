Apartment damaged by fire in Fort Madison - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Apartment damaged by fire in Fort Madison

Posted:
Fire damage to the building on 2515 Avenue L in Fort Madison Fire damage to the building on 2515 Avenue L in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fire officials said an apartment above Sorrento's Pizza in Fort Madison sustained damage after a fire Sunday evening. 

Chief Joey Herren said the fire started in the back porch of the second floor apartment. 

Herren said the fire extended into the kitchen of the apartment and caused a lot of damage. 

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Sorrento's Pizza on the first floor had water damage, according to the fire chief and the restaurant will be closed Monday. 

An all call was issued, which requires all available off duty personnel to report to the scene. Fire crews put out the flames in five to ten minutes. 

Fire investigators will be back at the scene on Monday to determine what caused the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.