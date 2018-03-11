Apartment damaged by fire in Fort Madison

Fire damage to the building on 2515 Avenue L in Fort Madison

Fire officials said an apartment above Sorrento's Pizza in Fort Madison sustained damage after a fire Sunday evening.

Chief Joey Herren said the fire started in the back porch of the second floor apartment.

Herren said the fire extended into the kitchen of the apartment and caused a lot of damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Sorrento's Pizza on the first floor had water damage, according to the fire chief and the restaurant will be closed Monday.

An all call was issued, which requires all available off duty personnel to report to the scene. Fire crews put out the flames in five to ten minutes.

Fire investigators will be back at the scene on Monday to determine what caused the fire.