Title Time: Van-Far recaps state championship season

It is a moment they will never forget.



When you're in the moment you really don't think about it but once everything is done and settled (the feeling) will settling in and I'll be thankful," said Van-Far junior Forward Trey Miller.



Friday, the Van-Far boys basketball team captured its first state title since 2004 by defeated Hayti in overtime.



"I'm still kind of tingley," head coach Pat Connaway said after his team's win Friday.



"I don't know if it's totally sunk in yet that we're the Class 2 state champs but I'm so proud of everyone."



It took the Indians second come from behind win in three games to capture the school's first state title since 2004. It also took a hero.



Because with under five seconds to play in overtime, Hayti lead by one point as Miller shook off a defender to score the game winning lay up with just 3 seconds left.



"Coach was sitting there and he said 'You're the biggest bull in the yard. Brayden is going to screen for you and there is nobody that can stop you,'" Miller recalls.



"I got the ball, did a little spin and it was open. No body was there. I just took it up and scored."



And for the Indians, winning the title isn't just a dream achieved, it's validation after never being state ranked all season.



They weren't given the love, so to speak," Connaway said.



"They wanted to come out and prove it and earn it. And I think we'll probably be ranked (number) one in the state in the last polls."



For Van-Far the journey from not winning a single postseason game a year ago to ended this season as state champions was complete. The Indians end the year (29-3) overall.

