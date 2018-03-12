Fun Run brings dozens out despite snowy conditions

Snow came down hard before the race.

There have been 30 "fun runs" in Quincy and while it's not the first time, it was quite an experience for the dozens that participated in the race Sunday.

Quincy YMCA partnered with Kelly's Tavern and a few other local businesses to make it happen.

The 5K started on Maine and wrapped around to Kelly's.

YMCA Wellness Director Johanna Voss said runners had to dress a little warmer, while others chose to stick with their holiday kilts and leggings.

"It's kind of a staple in the community for those who want to come out and have a little fun," Voss said. "It's a fun environment. It kind of opens up the season to St. Patrick's Day too."

All of the proceeds of the event go to fund the Dolphin Swim Team at the YMCA.