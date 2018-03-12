Habitat for Humanity looking for families and volunteers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Habitat for Humanity looking for families and volunteers

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity is looking to build a home for a family in need. 

The house will be built on Lind Street between 6th and 7th Street.

Organizers are looking to partner with a family and recruit volunteers to build another home in town.

The construction manager said it takes 6 to 9 months to build and they want to get the project going soon.

"We are looking for skilled people. If you have skills, we would be more than happy to have you," Richard Jones said. "Even if you don't have skills, come on out, we will try and teach you some skills." 

"They get this new home to live in the community," Board member Joanne Dedert said. "What a great opportunity because we all know that the needs are here."

There is an informational session Monday from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library to help families qualify and fill out applications. 

