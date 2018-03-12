Two Clark County men arrested for drugs

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of two men in possession of a controlled substance.

On February 27 at approximately 8:28 p.m. the Clark County Sheriff's Office, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Kahoka Police Department conducted a search by consent of Louie Willis McClusky's residence at East Gate Court apartment number 30 in Kahoka, Missouri, according to Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster.

Webster said during the search several illegal items were uncovered and McClusky was arrested for possession of a controlled substance under 35 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

McCluskey, 52, was transported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to Webster. He stated McCluskey was held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $35,000 cash only bond.

On March 8th at approximately 7:40 p.m. the Clark County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of Davis Wayne Yates. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said while making the stop there was an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and two firearms were located on the dash of the vehicle.

Webster stated a search was conducted of the vehicle and several illegal items were located. He stated Yates was placed under arrest by Clark County Deputies for possession of a controlled substance under 35 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance marijuana more than 35 grams, delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. He stated Yates was also in possession of a large amount of currency.

Yates was transported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Yates is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 cash only bond.

