Lack of sleep may have an impact on your health

Blessing Sleep Center said your CPAP mask needs to fit properly on your face and have no leaks.

A local sleep center said if you are having troubles getting a good night sleep it may be a sleep disorder.

Suzanne Bogue with the Blessing Sleep Center said 50 to 70 million Americans are living with a sleep disorder.

Bogue said the symptoms of someone not getting enough sleep includes waking up with a headache, grogginess, and not being able to control your blood pressure and blood sugar. If you have problems sleeping don't ignore it, talk to your doctor, said Bogue.

"A lack of sleep really affects the heart and the brain, the whole cardiovascular system in general," said Bogue. "Patients who have a sleep disorder that aren't getting treated have an increase for heart attack and stroke, more than three times the general population. So, it's really important to get it under control."

Bogue said it's important to stick to a sleep schedule and go to bed and wake up the same time every day and turn off electronics a half hour before bed.

If you use a CPAP, Denman Services will be hosting free PAP Clinics Around the Tri-States this week making sure your machine is working properly and your mask fits properly.

You can also read more about c-pap machines and sleep apnea in Monday's copy of the Herald-Whig.

PAP clinic times and locations: