A career workshop design to help older generations find jobs

A lack of technology skills may be making it harder for older generations to find a job.

Monday, The West Central Illinois Agency on Aging partnered with the Employment Security Office for a Carrer Development Workshop. The workshop is for those 50 years and older who are looking to return to work or make a career change. They helped with developing career goals, preparing their cover letter, resume and technology skills.

"Since last time they've looked for a job things have changed a lot," said Laura Megown a West Central Illinois Agency Field Representative. "So learning how to navigate the system now in 2018, it's good to have some experience with some people who know how it, because it may have been a long time since they've had a job."

If you missed the class the and are looking for a job, you can contact the Employment Security office to see when the next workshop is.