Barn destroyed by fire

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A barn was destroyed by fire south of Liberty, Illinois, Monday afternoon.

Assistant Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton said a call came in at about 3:00 p.m. of a fire at 695 East 2100 Place.

The barn was fully engulfed when crews arrived. In addition, a wooden bridge between the main road and the barn prevented fire crews from driving heavy equipment close to the barn, Denton said. Instead, they had to truck water to the fire.

Crews were able to save a small shed next to the barn, according to Denton.

