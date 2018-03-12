American Red Cross offers emergency preparedness courses

The Pillowcase Project is class that is offered. It teaches what kids need to have during a disaster.

Do you know what to do in an emergency?

AmeriCorps with the American Red Cross offers free courses to help make sure you are prepared. They offer First Aid and CPR training and programs geared towards students, such as how to "prepare, respond, and recover" when different types of disasters strike.

"When the kids learn this early it even rubs off parents," said Cassie Gravitt an AmeriCorps Instructor. "It makes our community more resilient and ready in case there is a disaster."

If you are a group or an organization and would like to schedule a class you can call the American Red Cross.