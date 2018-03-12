Search for missing fisherman enters new phase

A search boat on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri. Crews are looking for any sign of missing fisherman Earl Fogle.

Crews have been combing the Mississippi River for a missing Ralls County man for almost a week now. On Monday, searchers tried a new tactic, hoping to find Earl Fogle.



The DuPont Boat Ramp in Pike County Missouri has been the launch point for all searches on the Mississippi River over the last six days, but on Monday new crews took to the water with different equipment, looking for signs of Fogle.



Trooper Dallas Thompson with Missouri State Highway Patrol said they brought in a crew from Springfield, Missouri to search the water. Thompson said a fresh set of eyes on the water could help.

"We have been using our sonar and we we will also do a surface search," Corporal Charles Bowles said. "We are working our way down stream from where the incident happened. "

With better weather in the forecast, law enforcement says they can do more and advance the search.

"After the next few days we will fly our helicopter to do surface searches with that and the boats," Bowles said.

Officials appreciate the help from volunteers to try and bring an end to the search.

"It's nice to see the community come together for closure," Bowles said. "That's why we are doing everything we can to help out. We don't want them to endure more pain."

Friends hope all the hard work pays off and that they find early.



"He was really nice, I hope the family gets closure," said neighbor Chris Foster. "I was so upset when I heard the news because he lived out on the river. It was just sad to hear that it was all he did and we lost him."



Crews will be out again on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.