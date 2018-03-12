Marion County R-II looking to upgrade facilities

A surprise move Monday night for Quincy's strategic plan.More >>
Concern over the condition of streets in Downtown Quincy dominated Monday night's central services committee meeting.More >>
A lack of fresh air in classrooms, and outdated security are some of the reasons the Marion County R-II School District is turning to voters on April 3rd for help.More >>
Do you know what to do in an emergency? AmeriCorps with the American Red Cross offers free courses to help make sure you are prepared.More >>
Crews have been combing the Mississippi River for a missing Ralls County man for almost a week now. On Monday, searchers tried a new tactic, hoping to find Earl Fogle.
A lack of technology skills may be making it harder for older generations to find a job.More >>
A barn was destroyed by fire south of Liberty, Illinois, Monday afternoon.More >>
A local sleep center says if you are having troubles getting a good night sleep it may be a sleep disorder.More >>
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of two men in possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have recovered the body of David Hultz, of Quincy, one of two fishermen who went missing Tuesday on the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri.More >>
