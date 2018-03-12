Guthrie, Merritt commit to play in WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Organizers with the annual WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am continually try and find ways to enhance the best event of its kind within hundreds of miles of Quincy.



Case in point, hosting a concert featuring platinum recording artist John Michael Montgomery at the Oakley-Lindsay Center on Memorial Day eve.



Once again you can expect several professional golfers to play the next day as the Pro-Am moves to Westview Golf Course for the first time.



As expected Quincy's own Luke Guthrie will headline the list of players and he will be joined by PGA Tour veteran Troy Merritt.



Pro-Am director Greg Feldberg says their commitments are crucial in making the event a success.



"We're going to keep filling the slots and we want to keep bringing back the same caliber players we've been bringing the first two years. We're off to a good start," Feldberg said.



"The name is not The Luke Guthrie Pro-Am but he's a big part of it. He's the reason it's happening. We think a lot of people are supporting it because of him."



The bottom line comes back to raising money for local charities. In two years the WGEM/Herald-Whig TriState Pro-Am has raised $60,000.



Proceeds from this year's event will go to Quincy Medical Group and its fight against cancer as well as junior golfer in the area.