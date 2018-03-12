Dancing With Devils: QHS girls soccer preps for new season

The Quincy High girls soccer team may have graduated their top attackers from last year's team but the Blue Devils don't expect their results to reflect their losses.



"One of my mentors in Coach (Matt) Longo always said next man up," said the We're looking for the next person up that's going to step up and find the back of the net for us."



But the key will be figuring out where their new pieces fit in the puzzle.



"Honestly, what I think we have right now is really good," said senior forward Abbie Reis.



"We have a lot of younger people that are stepping up to the plate for the people from last year. I think we're going to come out stronger than anybody else thinks that we are."



With experience all over the field and on the bench the Blue Devils also hope that it is their defense shines through for them.



"With me playing defense, I've been with the defenders more and our defense looks pretty strong," said senior Krystal Burgtorf.



"I know we've been switching some people up. Watching the shooters, the forwards look pretty strong, too."



But defense won't be the only strong suit for Quincy High this season. Dinkheller says his team has some fleet feet on the attack.



"I think we;re going to be a little bit quicker than we've been. I'm hopeful that we can take advantage of that speed moving forward," he said.



Another new addition to Quincy High's starting eleven will be new goalkeeper Ashley Boyers. The Blue Devils kick their season off Friday when they pay a visit to America's Hometown to play Hannibal.

