Quincy committee talks reconstruction of city streets

The committee also approved the reconstruction of York Street from Front to Second Street.

Concern over the condition of streets in downtown Quincy dominated Monday night's Central Services Committee meeting.

Committee members want to reconstruct Maine Street from 12th Street to 14th Street.

The project will cost an estimated $1.6-million and would include asphalt resurfacing, new curb and gutters, sidewalk installation and more.

"You have a school there and obviously it's a heavily traveled intersection and it's an older part of town," said Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte. "It's definitely needing some attention."

That would cost roughly $320,000.

Both issues now head to city council for final approval.

