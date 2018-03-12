Quincy committee talks reconstruction of city streets - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy committee talks reconstruction of city streets

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Committee members want to reconstruct Maine Street from 12th Street to 14th Street. Committee members want to reconstruct Maine Street from 12th Street to 14th Street.
The committee also approved the reconstruction of York Street from Front to Second Street. The committee also approved the reconstruction of York Street from Front to Second Street.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Concern over the condition of streets in downtown Quincy dominated Monday night's Central Services Committee meeting. 

Committee members want to reconstruct Maine Street from 12th Street to 14th Street. 

The project will cost an estimated $1.6-million and would include asphalt resurfacing, new curb and gutters, sidewalk installation and more. 

"You have a school there and obviously it's a heavily traveled intersection and it's an older part of town," said Quincy Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte. "It's definitely needing some attention."

The committee also approved the reconstruction of York Street from Front to Second Street. 

That would cost roughly $320,000.

Both issues now head to city council for final approval. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.