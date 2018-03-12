Quincy City Council approves strategic plan

City council decided to wave a code requiring them to read an ordinance on the plan three weeks in a row before a vote.

A surprise move Monday night for Quincy's strategic plan.

City council decided to waive a code requiring them to read an ordinance on the plan three weeks in a row before a vote. Instead, they approved the strategic plan.

The plan outlines ways to help Quincy grow in the next 10 to 20 years, with a focus on economic development, downtown revitalization, riverfront development and more.

Third Ward Alderman Tom Ernst brought up the idea of foregoing the other two readings and making it a final decision Monday night. The other alderman voted unanimously to follow his lead.

"I believed in the strategic plan," said Ernst. "I think all the other alderman also approved of the plan. We're not going to fund it. We're not going to put a dime towards it at this time. It doesn't mean down the road there won't be private or city funding but not in the near future."

The plan is expected to cost $100-million. But several times throughout the meeting it was made clear that funding was not the issue up for a vote. The plan itself was up for a vote.

"If we can definitely encourage families to move here and have something for all families to do and also continue to boost the area of tourism and having people come in and spend more money to shop and make Quincy even better, I think that's going to be an incredible thing," said LaTonya Brock with the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce.

The plan's local facilitator says a committee will now be formed to streamline and oversee projects down the road.

There's no word yet on what the first project will be under the strategic plan, when it will get started or how it'll be paid for.

Also at tonight's city council meeting, city council members rejected possible tax hikes that could have helped solve the city's $1.8-million budget shortfall.

Council shot down a first reading of a 2 percent food and beverage tax hike. Alderman also said no to a 1.75 percent increase in the city's home rule sales tax.

City council will meet again next Monday to hear about spending cuts and the elimination of services.

