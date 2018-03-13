Western Illinois earns spot in WNIT, third straight postseason b - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Western Illinois earns spot in WNIT, third straight postseason berth

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
WIU will travel to Colorado State for Thursday's start to the WNIT. WIU will travel to Colorado State for Thursday's start to the WNIT.

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- The Western Illinois women's basketball program is making a habit out of playing beyond the conference tournament.

For the third consecutive season the Leathernecks have earned a spot in the postseason.

Despite missing out on playing in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year JD Gravina's group has been selected to play in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, better known as the WNIT.

Western will travel to Colorado State on Thursday with a start time yet to be determined.

Originally the Leathernecks were slated to play at South Dakota, but WNIT rules state conference foes can't play each other in the first round which changed Western's opening opponent.

