Scammers targeting Quincy bank online accounts

Scammers are targeting State Street Bank in Quincy in an effort to access online accounts.

Customers are being tricked into giving out their personal information through social media scams, according to Bank Marketing Manager Ericka Snider.

Tellers are also receiving phone calls from people pretending to be customers, asking for help access online bank accounts, she added.

"We try and let our customers know as much as possible, and if something doesn't feel right we try to get further information," Snider said. "If it currently doesn't feel right, then we don't provide and information over the phone."

A common red flag is someone calling with an accent, since she claims a lot of these scams originate from outside the country.

"It's really sad people are still trying to do that, it's not surprising I guess but it is sad and then you try to explain to the customer and they don't necessarily understand it," bank teller Rayvin Knox said.

Detective Adam Gibson with the Quincy Police Department says tracing these phone calls can be a difficult task and they are usually involved in a bigger operation.

The staff at the bank added they embrace technology to make it easier for clients, but they want it to be safe. If customers are unclear about something, they can come to the bank for help.

