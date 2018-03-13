Trump: Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

According to a Tillerson aide, Trump never explained to Tillerson the reason he was fired. The Tillerson aide also told the Associated Press Tillerson had wanted to stay in job.

